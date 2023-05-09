By Bill Oketch

The Otikokin clan has demanded that the family of late Wilson Sabiti pays blood compensation for killing their son, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola who was the state minister for Labour and Member of Parliament for Oyam North constituency in Oyam district

Sabiti, who hails from Tooro was one of Okello Engola’s bodyguards, shot his boss dead before also taking his own life on May 2, 2023.

The Lango Otikokin clan has now written to Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister demanding blood compensation before the burial of the fallen minister on Saturday.

But what exactly entails this blood compensation?

KFM’s Bill Oketch explains what it is in the following report. Listen below;