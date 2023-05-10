President Museveni has revealed that the deceased State Minister for Labour Col (rtd) Charles Engola had nothing to do with the cause of his death.

Addressing mourners at the funeral service of the minister in Kampala, Museveni noted that Engola was only a sacrificial lamb of problems that are not his.

The president said he had been briefed by the Chief of Defense forces that the guard battalion at Bombo barracks always sends food to all escorts.

This diverts from earlier reports suggesting that Private Wilson Sabiti who killed Engola was struggling financially and could not afford a day’s meal.

Museveni however maintains that the welfare of any bodyguard is not a responsibility of the principal but rather of the unit which deploys them.

“These bodyguards should not be the responsibility of the one who they are guarding to feed them, it should be the unit which sent them to send them food,” Museveni said.