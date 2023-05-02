Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has warned the government to pick a lesson from the murder of the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

Minister Engola was shot dead on Tuesday morning by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiti attached to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

It is alleged that Sabiti who had spent one month on duty as Engola’s bodyguard made a dying declaration where he claimed to have gone months without pay.

Addressing journalists at Kyanja, Lukwago noted that if the motive of the UPDF guard is confirmed, then it should serve as a reminder to improve on the plight of security officers.

“Everybody is angry. People are living extravagantly at the expense of others,” Mr Lukwago said.

According to Lukwago, a number of Ugandans have deep-seated anger which could lead the country into trouble.