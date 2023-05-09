The body of Col. (Rtd) Charles Engola, former junior minister for labour and industrial relations, has arrived at Parliament for MPs to pay their tributes.

Speaker Anita Among has received the body alongside Lango Parliamentary Group MPs.

At 2 pm, the House will convene to pay tribute to the fallen Minister.

The motion for a resolution of parliament to pay tribute to the late minister will be moved by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and seconded by the Leader of Oopposition.

According to the burial programme, Engola’s body will leave Parliament at 3 pm.

On Wednesday, there will be a funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds from 9 am and thereafter the body will depart to the decease’s home in Kyanja for a vigil.

On Thursday, the body will be airlifted to Oyam district ahead of burial on Saturday at his ancestral home in Awangi village.