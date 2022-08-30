The civil Aviation Authority has lauded the latest report from the airports’ council international that has placed Entebbe International Airport among the top 10 African countries that handled large volumes of Cargo in 2021.

According to the organization’s report , Entebbe International Airport ranks 6th on the African continent having handled 65,000 Metric Tons of Cargo including exports and exports in 2021.

Speaking to Kfm, the Authority’s manager public affairs Vianney Luggya says this is good news for the country and confirms that Cargo traffic through Entebbe continues to rise in line with the national Aviation’s master plan projections.

He further says a new cargo centre has already started operations and will go along way in improving facilitation of the movement of Cargo in and out of the country

He also says the airport has registered an increase in passenger numbers from 3500 passengers per day in January to 4,800 per day in July.