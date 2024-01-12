The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), through the Director of Airports and Aviation Security, Mr Sooma Ayub, says that Entebbe International Airport is 100% ready to receive delegates ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G-77)+ China summits slated for next week in Kampala.

The airport which has been undergoing renovations and expansion is being opened in phases. The management also noted that the airport’s construction is in accordance with their initial extension plans and not necessarily as a result of the summits.

While addressing journalists at the airport on Thursday, Mr Sooma further explained that they have done several rehearsals that include protocol and operational procedures in a bid to make the movements of delegates swift.

“I can assure you that there will be a smooth flow at Entebbe International Airport where we have our jurisdiction,” Mr Sooma said.

The Authority also advised other travellers on different engagements to reach Entebbe International Airport at least three hours in advance to beat traffic that is being caused by the extension and ongoing expansion as well as possible summit engagements.