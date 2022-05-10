By Eve Muganga

Entebbe International Airport has registered an increase in the number of daily passengers with an average of 3,800 per day in April up from 3,700 in March 2022.

This was revealed by the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Fred Bamwesigye, while receiving the FUFA Corporate Tournament 2022 trophy that the UCAA football team won after beating Stanbic Bank 2-0 in the finals held in Njeru.

He said in March 2022, Entebbe International Airport recorded over 60,000 departures and 53,000 arrivals totaling 113,800 passengers.

In April 2022, the airport recorded 55,300 arriving passengers and 60,600 departing passengers totaling 116,000 passengers, an average of 3,800 per day.

Bamwesigye added that while this is clearly an improvement from the daily average of 2,500 recorded in 2021 and that of 1,500 in 2020, it is still short of the daily average of 5,000 passengers per day that the airport used to record in 2019 prior to the advent of Covid-19.