By Paul Adude

The Entebbe Grade B hospital is stuck with a body of a Covid-19 patient identified as Monicah Nakanjako whose family has failed to claim it 22 days after she passed on.

The hospital administrator Eric Sserwanga says the deceased was a walk-in-patient who came in alone, semi-conscious on 18th June and was only able to mention her name at the information desk before she lost consciousness.

Addressing journalists at the hospital in Entebbe earlier today, Sserwanga said unfortunately the patient died four days after admission without regaining her consciousness.

Sserwanga says the deceased’s body has since been preserved in the hospital mortuary waiting for her relatives to claim it in vain.

He adds that the hospital will be forced to bury the body in the Entebbe public cemetery if no one shows up to claim the body in the next three days.