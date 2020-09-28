

By Shamim Nateebwa

Entebbe Municipality Mayor, Vincent Kayanja has asked the Ministry of Health to increase medical supplies to Katabi and Kigungu health centres and consider a risk allowance for all health workers during this time covid19 pandemic.

Kayanja says the two health centers are currently overwhelmed with patients following the suspension of general services at Entebbe Hospital.

The suspension was meant to enable the hospital to focus on handling suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Kayanja the hospital used to serve a population of about 1 million people from Entebbe, Katabi Town Council and the island districts of Kalangala and Buvuma.

However, this number is likely to grow even higher as, patients are now being referred to Katabi Health Centre III, Kigungu Health Centre, the UPDF Air Force Barracks and Nsamizi Army Barracks.

He adds that the situation is expected to worsen now that more people from Bussi islands, Kalangala, and Kavenyanja are visiting the facility.