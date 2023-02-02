Authorities in Entebbe municipality have redecorated the children’s park after one of the rainbow paintings caused a storm on social media.

The colors of the rainbow in most cases represent the diversity of the homosexual (LGBTQ) community which is illegal in Uganda.

In response to the public outcry, Entebbe municipality Mayor, Fabrice Rulinda says the municipality and the municipal council conform and adhere to the laws of Uganda and the accepted cultural and customary practices.

Rulinda says the park had been refurbished with support from the Lion’s Club to create a safe and colorful environment for the children to play and that the rainbow was painted on one of the structures by the organization.

He adds that they are cognizant of the challenging times and immoral acts that are detrimental to the children, the rainbow had always been as a beautiful arch of colors and biblically it reflects the beauty and majesty of God.