By Ruth Anderah

The head of My People World Mission Outreach Church, Grace Kabuye has been dragged to the High Court three residents of Nakiwogo village in Entebbe Municipality over noise pollution.

The church reportedly emits excessive noise which violates their right to a clean and healthy environment guaranteed in the constitution.

The trio; Richard Watum Wod-Ongom, Male Mukasa and Stephen Balinandi (all retired civil servants and businessmen) allege that they had been peacefully living in the area until January 2020 when Kabuye rented the land neighboring their properties and constructed a church.

They contend that the church conducts services every weekend, throughout the day and sometimes overnight and the excessive noise is emitted using the public address system.

The trio have sued Kabuye together with Florence Nabukenya, the owner of the land on which the church sits.

They now want Court to compel Kabuye and Nabukenya to pay them damages and the cost of the suit.

Through their lawyers of Lwere, Lwanyaga and Co Advocates, the residents want the Court to declare that the actions of the respondents to establish a church that emits unnecessary noise and vibration is a violation of their right to a clean and healthy environment.