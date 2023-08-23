The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has unveiled this year’s edition of media awards that recognize journalists who perform excellently in science journalism, particularly agricultural biotechnology.

According to the press statement from OFAB, seen by KFM, the awards are open to Ugandan journalists who have been reporting on agricultural biotechnology in the country.

Journalists from radio, television, print, and online media have been asked to compete for these annual awards where the winners are slated to be selected by an independent judging committee.

The organizers say winners will be based on their scientific accuracy, initiative, originality, clarity of interpretation, and value in fostering a better public understanding of agricultural biotechnology and its impact on society.

“The awards are open to Ugandan journalists who have been reporting on agricultural biotechnology in the country. Articles submitted for consideration should have been published within the past year (August 31, 2022 to August 31, 2023),” the statement reads in part.

According to the press statement, each category will produce a winner and a runner-up, adding that the winners of each category will be eligible to participate in the OFAB Africa Media Awards, which will be held later this year.

The deadline for submission is 5:00 pm on September 1.