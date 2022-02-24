By Benjamin Jumbe

Sheema Municipality Mp Dickson Kateshumbwa who is also a member of parliament’s environment committee has defended its work done on the mining and minerals bill 2021.

This comes shortly after a section of stakeholders accused the committee of rushing the passing of the bill and some of the penalties that were included.

Kateshumbwa says those complaining are not objective however adding that this piece of legislation once signed into law by the president will go a long way in strengthening the mining sector.

The new law is intended to provide a robust, predictable, and transparent legal regime, improve mining and mineral administration and business processes and increase mineral trade among other things.

It also seeks to address emerging issues such as mineral certification, value addition, and formalization of artisanal and small-scale miners among others.