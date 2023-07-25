Environmental activists have protested the alleged destruction of Lake Victoria shores by investors in preparation for a forthcoming convention meeting.

Ruparelia Group was last week under attack for allegedly filling sand in Lake Victoria and later defended by the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) which said the investor was in compliance with the standards.

According to NEMA, they issued an improvement note to the investor which is meant to raise the level of the lakeside gardens to prevent flooding as the country prepares for the forthcoming NAM and G77 meetings.

Addressing journalists in Ntinda, the national coordinator for Association of Climate Action Network Uganda, Anthony Wolimbwa said that government should stop any further ‘degradation’ of Lake Victoria shores.

He says that the government and the investors can find environmentally friendly ways of building such infrastructure.

Meanwhile, they blamed the regulatory bodies for failing to protect the environment, asking parliament to intervene by playing its oversight role.