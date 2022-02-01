By Benjamin Jumbe

The advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE )has lauded the progress made in having Uganda become an crude oil exporter.

This comes as the country awaits the signing of the final investment decision today.

President Museveni and his Tanzania Counter Part Samia Hassan Suluhu are to witness the signing of the long-awaited final investment decision today by TotalEnergies and its partners in a $20-billion oil project that will tap the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields in Uganda.

Speaking to Kfm, the Executive Director of the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment Dr Arthur Bainomugisha says this step is very critical in ensuring that Uganda starts the oil production process.

He says as CSOs, they remain committed to holding the government accountable in the process.