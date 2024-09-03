Environmentalists are asking the government and other stakeholders to consider collective investment in water harvesting mechanisms to protect the population against climate-related disasters in the country.

This comes at the onset of the rainy season after the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) weather experts predicted heavy rainfall distribution that will be concentrated from September to November across the country.

The UNMA warning has also prompted the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to request Cabinet to activate the contingency budget to prevent possible disasters.

Andrew Mafundo, the African Regional Director of the Citizens’ Concern Africa, a Non-Government Organisation that focuses on safeguarding the planet, empowering communities, and upholding human rights told KFM that investing in modern water harvesting technology will prevent an overflow of excess water that could otherwise cause flooding, leading to loss of life and property.

He said the recent disasters including the Kiteezi landfill collapse and the floods in Ntoroko all call for urgent reflection on the connection between climate change, nature, and public health.

“We must invest in water harvest mechanisms because if you know very well, there are disasters that come with floods, we have malaria, and you know the statistics of death of children under 5 years in Uganda,” he told KFM.

Mafundo also asked the government to prepare communities to respond to such emergencies to reduce the extent of damage that may result from the same.

“The first thing that OPM has done is to send a message to the district disaster management committees. Disaster management has been decentralized and training has been done,” he added.

Speaking to KFM earlier, Charles Odongotho, the OPM Public Relations Officer, said such interventions coupled with a well-implemented contingency plan will help ensure better management of emergency situations.

Cabinet sat on Monday and the outcome of that meeting is yet to be public.