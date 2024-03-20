Environmental activists are calling for the enactment of a law to harmonize climate action efforts across the region.

The call comes as the East African Community countries continue to grapple with a fierce heatwave that has not only affected agricultural activities but also caused school closure in South Sudan where temperatures range between 35-45 degrees celsius.

Speaking to KFM, Robert Turyakira an Environmental Rights Defender and Deputy Executive Director Environment Shield, specifically recommends the enactment of an East African Climate Change Act.

He emphasizes the need for a unified approach saying collective action will help bridge national boundaries and foster collaboration among EAC member states

“The urgency of the matter has further been underscored by recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which has highlighted grave threats posed by climate change for both humanity and biodiversity”, Mr. Turaykira told KFM.

He adds that pushing Climate Action beyond Uganda is integral in ensuring massive action by regional governments toward combating effects of climate change

Mr Turaykira also argues that such a law would help fast-track the implementation of global commitments since to domesticate the Paris Agreement, some East African countries have legislated National Climate Change Acts that introduce provisions strengthening the fight against climate change like carbon trading and incentives for agroforestry in order to restore the plummeting EAC forest cover.

Under the Paris Climate Agreement, every country is required to periodically submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

NDCs are voluntary commitments and ambitions towards combating climate change and achieving carbon neutrality. Uganda for example, submitted updated NDCs on key priority areas of Agriculture, Forestry, Land Use (AFOLU), water, infrastructure, energy, health, and disaster risk management, particularly in urban areas, and committed to reducing Greenhouse gas emissions by 24.7%.

He thus urged EAC member states to ensure that young people who are the majority in East Africa are engaged in robust climate change sensitization and awareness programs within governments, civil society, and the private sector in promoting climate-smart solutions and green innovations.