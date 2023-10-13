Kyambogo University’s Department of Environmental Sciences has embarked on a campaign meant to raise awareness among the local communities about proper waste management.

Working in partnership with other environmentalists, the department today participated in a general clean-up exercise at Ggaba Landing Site in Kampala.

Today’s activities saw a number of environmental activists participate in activities such as plastic waste collection, general cleaning, and distribution of proper waste disposal material.

Bruno Muhwezi, a Co-founder of Bricks Environment and Climate Hub Initiative, a non-profit youth-driven organization that promotes environmental sustainability and innovations, tells KFM that the campaign targets community transformation as well as improvement of the livelihoods of the local people.

According to a recent study by Water Aid, solid waste is one of the greatest challenges facing urban authorities today with the amount of waste generated exceeding their capacity both technical and financial to collect and dispose of.