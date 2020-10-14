

Environmentalists have resounded a warning against environment degradation, saying its effects are likely to cause more havoc globally.

This is after wild fires broke out on Mount Kirimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, on Sunday.

Although authorities in Tanzania suspect that porters who were warming food for a group of mountain climbers may have accidentally started a fire, Frank Muramuzi, the Executive Director National Association of Professional Environmentalists tells KFM degradation cannot be ruled out.

“Environmental degradation has caused most of the problems we are facing today like climate change and global warming because we have distorted nature”, said Mr Muramuzi.

According to The Citizen newspaper, Tanzania National Parks official Pascal Shelutete says the fire is now under control and they are ensuring that climbing activities are not affected.

Kilimanjaro, is a popular tourist destination and tens of thousands of people climb it every year.