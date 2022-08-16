By Mike Sebalu

Climate activists are asking the government to strengthen the implementation of the available laws to safeguard the environment or Ugandans will continue to suffer from various forms of climate injustice.

Ugandans are currently paying the price for environmental degradation with the devastating effects of climate change leading to loss of lives due to extreme weather conditions that either caused flash floods or prolonged drought.

Bridget Kyarikunda from Women in Climate Action who doubles as the founding member of The Green Society also calls for an increase in climate Change financing to help facilitate effective implementation of Climate Change innovations that are in place.