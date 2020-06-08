The Belgian Ambassador to Uganda Rudi Veestraeten has asked government to formulate a national policy on E-learning if it is to effectively implement digital and long distance learning for all learners across the country.

According to Veestraeten, Coronavirus has brought the education sector across the world to a standstill, hence countries must develop strategies for effective teaching with digital means and ensure that all learners including those in rural areas benefit.

He says that to make e-learning effective, a policy must be developed to clearly define strategies to reach all learners.

He also challenges government, in partnership with the private sector to allocate resources to provision of smart phones, computers or tablets to teachers and learners to ensure smooth flow of information between the two parties.

Veestraeten was speaking during the Virtual Hackathon award event of National Teachers Colleges that have been conducting distance learning on how to reach their learners during the covid-19 lockdown.