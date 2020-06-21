By Shamim Nateebwa

Senior presidential advisor on epidemics, Dr Monica Musenero has warned the public against ignoring social distancing and wearing of masks, which she says might push health authorities to impose another lockdown.

Dr Musenero says all efforts are being made to ensure the number of COVID-19 cases reduces but if the community infections do increase then the president will weigh the available options including a lockdown.

By yesterday June 20 total confirmed cases were763cases, there is fear that cumulative COVID-19 infections could fly past the 1000 before end of the month.

The spike in numbers comes at a time when the government is implementing an easing of the lockdown imposed in March when the first COVID-19 cases were detected.