The Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi has been charged with corruption and conspiracy to defraud government Shs44 million.

Ntambi appeared before Anti-corruption court Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu who remanded her to Kigo government prison until November 4th after she denied the charges.

Ntambi is jointly charged with other nine officials from the same commission including Harriet Byangire who was also absent on grounds that she has persistent headache, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain and is currently admitted at Doctor’s Hospital.

The group faced with 29 counts including causing financial loss, embezzlement, corruption , abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud.

Ntambi is accused of negligence which resulted into gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between 2018 and April 2019.

Evidence before court shows that Ntambi conspired with other officials at the commission to defraud government of Shs44million that was allegedly claimed to undertake and audit exercise of the Rural Electrification Programme in Uganda which activity is said to have not taken place.

Ntambi’s troubles stem from a petition to the President by the whistleblower detailing several cases of unfair staff dismissal, refusal to renew staff contracts, irregular interdiction of staff and tribalism.

She was accused of recruiting tribe mates, classmate and relatives without following procedures.