Ruth Anderah

Nine Officials from the Equal Opportunities Commission including Chairperson Silvia Muwebwa Ntambi have been committed to the High court for trial on charges of Corruption, abuse of office, embezzlement, neglect of duty, conspiracy to defraud, and causing financial loss of Shs245.5 million to government.

State Attorney Harriet Angom has informed Anti-corruption Court Chief Magistrate Pamella Lamunu Ochaya that investigations in this case are complete and that the Director of Public Prosecution has decided that all the accused persons be prosecuted in the Anti-corruption Division of the High court.

The evidence the State intends to lead against the accused officials indicates that they conspired and requisitioned, approved and forwarded the said monies purporting that it was going to conduct sensitization activities in Karamoja Sub-region.

The money was allegedly to undertake an audit exercise of rural electrification programme in Uganda; for development of 1 and 2 draft Commission, HIV/Aids work place policy; for monitoring exercise in Lower Local Government and for sensitization on equity and rights issues in lower local government.

Prosecution further intends to present evidence to prove that the accused officials received millions of money on their personal accounts but neglected their duty to account for it.

They are said to have committed the offences between July, 2018 and April, 2019- while in performance of their duties at the Equal Opportunities Commission offices in Kampala.

Muhebwa is specifically accused of having neglected her duty of directing the affairs and administration of the Commission thereby leading to the gross mismanagement of the commission funds.

The other accused Officials include Olwor Sunday Nicholas the Under-secretary, Agnes Enid Kamahoro the Senior Personal Secretary, Mujuni Mpitsi the Secretary to the Commission, Byangire Harriet the Senior Accountant, Kwesiga Ronnie the Accounts Assistant, Jemba Evans the Principle Compliance Officer, Kwihangana Manasseh the Senior Compliance Officer and Sarah Nassanga the Commission Attendant.

The accused persons are out on bail, and maintain they know nothing about the charges before Court.