The Equal Opportunities Commission has called for the establishment of regional offices to effectively deliver on their social justice mandate.

In a televised assessment of the commission’s 10-year journey, Sylvia Ntambi, its chairperson revealed that they have registered over 2,000 complaints over the last 10 years.

Ntambi says this figure could be more if the commission had regional offices away from their Bugolobi head office.

Ntambi and her team were inaugurated on 8th July 2010 and sworn in by former principle Judge James Ogoola.

Ogoola has commended their work so far towards realisation of social justice wondering if they have all they need for the job.

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) was established by an Act of Parliament with a mandate to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual.