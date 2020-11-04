The case has been adjourned to November 24th, for mention as the police conclude with its investigations.
Ntambi is jointly charged with other nine officials from the same commission who face 25 counts including causing financial loss, embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, and conspiracy to defraud.
Ntambi is separately accused of negligence which resulted in gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds between 2018 and April 2019.
Evidence before the court shows that she conspired with other officials at the commission to defraud the government of Shs44 million which was allegedly claimed to undertake and audit the exercise of the Rural Electrification Programme in Uganda, which activity is said to have not taken place.
Ntambi’s troubles stem from a petition to the President by the whistleblower detailing several cases of unfair staff dismissal, refusal to renew staff contracts, irregular interdiction of staff and tribalism.
She was accused of recruiting tribe mates, classmate,s and relatives without following procedures.