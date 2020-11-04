The Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi has been released on bail by the Anti-corruption court grade one magistrate Moses Nabende.

Ntambi has been ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs3.5million before she gets out of the prison and to deposit all her travel documents with the court.

Ntambi also deposited her land title of Block 226 plot 541 private land at Kyadondo and each of her three sureties who include Chief executive officer LASPNET Sylvia Namubiru were ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs44 million to ensure her return to court whenever needed.