Eswatini Prime Minister, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, has pledged continued collaboration with the Buganda Kingdom and the Ugandan government to improve the lives of Ugandans.

He made these remarks during a visit to the Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, at Bulange Mengo on Tuesday.

Urging Africans not to underestimate the power of peace, Dlamini noted that it is a crucial pillar of development.

Meanwhile, Katikkiro Mayiga delivered a message from His Majesty the Kabaka Mutebi II, highlighting the fraternal bond between the two kingdoms rooted in shared norms and cultures. He further encouraged the Kingdom of Eswatini to explore investment opportunities in various Ugandan ventures.