By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Ethics and Integrity State Minister Rose Lilly Akello has directed five staff at Kitagwenda District to be immediately interdicted to pave way for investigations into their mismanagement and corruption accusations.

The Inter-Agency Forum (IAF) an umbrella for State Anti-Corruption Agencies and Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition, reportedly established gross mismanagement of road funds, which was meant for the upgrade of Kikazi-Ntara, a 1KM road in Kitagwenda town Council.

The funds were meant to upgrade the road tarmac, but according to Kitagwenda District Resident Commissioner Birungi Kobusingye Jackline, the government availed Shs 300M part of the Shs 800M meant for the project in FY 2020/21.

In a joint accountability meeting (Baraza) meeting at the district headquarters, it was discovered that the district Chief Finance Officer Frank Bangirana only transferred Shs 200M to the Kitagwenda town council bank account.

It was further alleged that the same money was also mismanaged, with only 80 culverts and stone chippings procured, which promoted the minister to order their interdiction.

The other interdicted staff are Expedito Twunomujuni the then acting deputy CAO, Chris Ssozi the then Principal Human Resource Officer, Eng Andrew Baguma, acting district Engineer and Didas Niwamanya the then Kitagwenda town council Clerk.