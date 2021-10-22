By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ethics and Integrity minister Lilly Akello has welcomed the latest motion on moral decay adopted by parliament saying it will go a long way in rebuilding the lost ethics and morals in the country.

On Wednesday, Bufumbira County East MP James Nsaba Buturo presented the motion in parliament saying the decline in moral and ethical values is partly to blame for the increasing corruption and practices such as prostitution among others.

Speaking to KFM, Minister Akello says a national debate on morals is needed adding that the future of the country is doomed since the young generation has failed to adhere to the rightful morals which the country upholds so dear.

Akello thus says it is important to introduce moral education in the curriculum.

In the motion tabled by Nsaba Butoro, he has asked the government to introduce universal moral education where knowledge of how to care, live with nature, share and be human will become an integral part of people’s lives.