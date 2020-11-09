The state minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem has hit back at the European Union, EU, ambassador who recently revealed they will not observe forthcoming general elections.

In a media engagement at parliament a week ago, Ambassador Attilio Paciﬁci said unlike in the past national polls, the government has not invited them to participate in the electoral process.

Oryem says the ambassador is seeking publicity adding that invitations were sent out to all embassies.

However the ambassador said they needed a specific invitation to feel welcome.

In response to this, Oryem says this is unnecessary adding Uganda loses nothing without having the Europeans monitoring the election.

The electoral commission acting spokesperson Paul Bukenya has since revealed that a general invite was sent out through the foreign affairs ministry to all the international observers interested in monitoring the 2021 general elections.