By Damali Mukhaye

The European Union and other development partners have boosted education in the refugee settlements and host communities with a 32 billion shillings grant.

Launching the education program called “INCLUDE” in Kampala, Lilian Nya-cheng, from the EU says that the money will facilitate continuity of learning in refugee camps and host communities.

Nya-chenge says the funds will be used to construct schools in five refugee settlements, facilitate learner’s attendance, recruit and train more teachers among others.

The refugee settlements to benefit include Kyaka ll, Kyagwali, Nakivale, IMVEPI and Rhino camps.

The state Minister of primary Education, Joyce Kaducu has asked development partners to involve host Districts in implementation and success of this program.