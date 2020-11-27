Benjamin Jumbe

The European Union delegation to Uganda has called for a full and independent investigation into the events of 18th and 19th November in which several people were killed.

Protests and riots broke out last week following the arrest of the National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

In a joint statement issued this afternoon, the delegation says the investigation must be conducted to ensure justice for victims and to avoid impunity for the perpetrators who must be held accountable for their actions.

The EU notes that government and its institutions have the responsibility to ensure safety, security and dignified treatment of all citizens, including electoral candidates and their supporters, in line with national laws and Uganda’s international human rights commitments.

The ambassadors further urge all political parties and electoral candidates to call upon their supporters to refrain from violence and inflammatory language, and to take firm action to end any provocation or incitement to violence or any unlawful action.