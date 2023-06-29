The government of Uganda and the European Union have today signed a commitment for implementation of the forest restoration project geared at protecting Uganda’s declining forest cover.

New data from the UN showed this week that Africa lost around 14,000 sq miles of tree cover in 2022.

The development also comes a day after the National Policy Committee on Environment moved to implement a presidential directive banning timber exports

Addressing the EU delegation at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala this morning, Nabbanja said the 40 million euro 10-year project that kicked off in November last year will see the most affected forests such as Bugoma and Mabira prioritised.

She also revealed that more than 150,000 jobs are expected to be created over the 10-year period.

She has meanwhile asked local timber exporting companies to adhere to a presidential directive that is aimed at reversing the worrying trend of forest cover depletion.

Primary tropical forests are critical for nature, climate, and people.