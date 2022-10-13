The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has revealed that it is actively monitoring the Ebola outbreak in Uganda through its epidemic intelligence activities and regular communication with Africa Center for Disease Control (ACDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), and other partners.

In a weekly update issued on Wednesday, the ECDC noted that the current probability that EU countries and citizens living in or traveling to affected areas of Uganda will be exposed to the virus is very low, if they adhere to the recommended precautionary measures.

It says though, that screening incoming travelers is time and resource-consuming and will not effectively identify infected cases.

They have thus opted to do exit screening which the centre says is an effective measure to support the containment of the disease spread.