

A delegations from the European Union is slated to visit the opposition forum for democratic change leaders at their offices in Najjanankumbi this afternoon.

The party secretary to the FDC electoral commission Augustine Ojobile says that the duo will hold a secretary meeting and will later address journalists about the outcomes from the meeting.

He says that they are yet to get the agenda for the curtsy call of the delegations.

This is not the first time the EU delegations is visiting political parties ahead of the 2021 elections.

The delegation also last week visited the National Unity party headed by the kyandodo East Member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi.