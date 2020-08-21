

The European Union Delegation has held a closed door meeting with the top leadership of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) a head of the 2021 elections .

Addressing journalists after a four hour closed door meeting, the Head of the EU delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici said they visited FDC to discuss and exchange views on various issues in the country before heading for another election.

He said that they among other things discussed the economic situation in the country, manifestoes, demographic growth of the country and human rights issues .

He says they are to meet the Alliance for National Transformation party leadership headed by Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu next week and there after meet president Museveni the NRM party national chairman.

The deputy party spokesperson John Kigonyogo told journalists that they discussed concerns over the army involvement in national elections.