By Benjamin Jumbe

The head of the EU delegation in Uganda Attilio Pacifici says he is committed to ensuring that any tensions between the EU and the government are settled.

This comes shortly after the government responded to concerns from the EU parliament which called for among other things sanctions against some Ugandan officials over violation of human rights.

Meeting NRM leaders at the NRM secretariat in Kampala, Ambassador Pacifici who led an EU delegation said they want to ensure that anything not well understood is clarified to ensure the relationship between Uganda and EU is not soiled.

Meanwhile, the NRM secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba said as promised government was able to ensure Ugandans go to the polls to vote for leaders of their choice peacefully