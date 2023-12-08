The European Union (EU) has donated USD 1.6 million (approximately Shs6 billion) for over 800,000 refugees in Uganda through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

This funding is in addition to an earlier contribution of USD5 million that went to the refugee response earlier in the year.

Mr Abdirahman Meygag, the WFP Uganda country representative says the additional funding brings EU’s total support to Uganda in 2023 to nearly USD 6 million – enabling WFP to continue to support refugees amidst decreasing funding.

“The Uganda government’s response provides hope for people fleeing crisis within the

region and beyond. As WFP, we know that it is important to invest in refugees. Only then

can they participate fully in the economy and transform their own lives,” Mr Meygag said.

With 1.5 million refugees, Uganda hosts the highest population of refugees in Africa and its open refugee policy is celebrated as one of the most progressive in the world.