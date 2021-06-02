BY SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

The European Union (EU) in Partnership with Monitor Publications Limited has resumed the Tesa and Luuka comic book series which is published in the children’s magazine Rainbow every Tuesday.

Tesa and Luuka is a comic book created by the EU delegation as a tool to raise social awareness and present global values, specifically targeting Uganda’s young audience.

It also highlights key areas of EU/Monitor publication cooperation in the country, with a special focus on the priorities of the EU Human Rights and Democracy Country Strategy for Uganda.

Speaking to the media in Kampala during the launch of the fourth edition today, Johnson Omolo, the NTV Uganda general manager who represented Monitor Publications Limited Managing Director Tony Glencross said the partnership between the EU and Daily Monitor that has been running since 2017, seeks to champion and promote the rights of children in Uganda and fight all forms of injustice towards children in an educative but fun way.

Omolo said that the publication of the fourth edition is expected to starts on July second this year and being part of this venture it’s very important for Daily monitor because it promotes readership among the children of Uganda who are also our readers.

“It helps us to promote human rights among children while at a tender age. As Daily Monitor, we are grateful and excited to be part of this venture and we pledge our support for much more partnership with EU,” he said

EU Press Advisor Emmanuel Gyezaho who represented the EU Deputy Head of Delegation Anna Merrifield said that these comic series are produced by Bayimba Production Limited in partnership with EU and it has been done from different regions depending on the reader’s choice and this time, it’s going to be based from Adjumani.