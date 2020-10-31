European Union is not to have an observer mission to Uganda during next year’s general polls.

This comes a day after electoral commission was working on accrediting the EU observers after they changed their mind over the same and expressed interest to observe the electoral process.

Now Speaking during a public debate on the role of media in promoting elections organized by Uganda parliamentary press association ,the European union ambassador and head of EU delegation to Uganda Attilio Pacifici noted that they have not received any invitation from either the government or electoral commission to be among the election observers come 2021.

Pacifici also notes that although they are not invited to monitor the coming elections they will help in empowering local observers in different ways so that they can do the job very well.

Pacifici has also emphasized that European Union doesn’t interfere in any country’s electoral process and does not support any candidate or party.