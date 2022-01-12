By Tom Brian Angurini

European Union delegation to Uganda and the Swedish embassy in Uganda have reiterated their commitment to supporting government efforts to restore degraded forest cover while calling for action to reduce deforestation and better management of the ecosystem.

This commitment has been made by Caroline Adriaensen, head of cooperation European Union delegation Uganda at a meeting to discuss ways of restoring degraded forest cover.

She says as EU aims at becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and ensures that forest and other r5elated sectors are critical to achieving this goal especially by partnering with countries like Uganda.

Meanwhile, the State minister for environment Beatrice Anywar says the country faces a great challenge in meeting its national and global commitments to protect and restore forests because of the high rate of deforestation.

She says that the country is losing about 122,000 hectares of forest cover each year and if not addressed there will not be any forest by 2030.