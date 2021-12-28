By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Uganda Music Promoters and Venue Owners Network (UMPONET) have asked the government for a non-selective enforcement of the ban on music concerts.

The group accuses a section of fellow promoters, of staging concerts in Mutukula at the Uganda-Tanzania border on Christmas day.

This was after the government refused to okay promoters to organize concerts for the festive season, even after enduring two years of the lockdown.

The network’s co-ordinator Tony Ssempijja says the double standards are killing the industry and frustrates the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Ssempijja has threatened to petition the ministry of health over the same, demanding that government reigns in on these errant promoters.