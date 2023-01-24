One of the Members of Parliament who voted against a motion to censure the state minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza says the evidence presented against her was not enough to call for the same.

Speaking to KFM, Aringa South County MP in Yumbe district, Yorke Alioni Odria said he voted according to the constitution and rules of procedure and that the probe committee chaired by Mbarara South MP, Mwine Mpaka did not present enough evidence to prove that Namiganza conducted herself in way that breached standard behavior expected of an MP.

Odria says such evidence could only have been provided by the Inspectorate of Government.

A total of 356 MPs voted in favor of the motion to censure Namuganza while five MPs voted against it and three abstained.