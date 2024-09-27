Renowned ex-journalist and political commentator, Francis Ekomoloit Onapito is dead. The former Amuria County MP and a regular panelist on the KFM Hot Seat show was announced dead on Friday morning after a short illness.

"On behalf of the Teso community and the country at large I hereby announce we deep sadness and pain demise of our brother Hon Onapito Ekomoloit (RIP) a veteran journalist and former member of parliament Amuria county …the rest of the details will be communicated later," the National Vice Chairman NRM Eastern, Mike Mukula posted on his X handle on Friday.