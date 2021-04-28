By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have preferred charges of embezzlement against a former Church of Uganda hospital finance manager, Ronnie Okello Ameri.

According to a charge sheet, between January 2019 and March, while still the Finance manager at Church of Uganda Kisiizi hospital in Rukingiri District, Ameri reportedly stole over shs1b, the property of his former employer.

Charles Twiine the CID spokesperson says the case dates back to 2018 when the suspect allegedly used his office to swindle the said monies through fake invoices to ghost drug companies he had allegedly created.

Twine says the initial complaint of stolen money by the hospital administration was Shs3.5b, but police investigations have managed to prove theft of just over Shs1bn.

He says in the meantime, the case file has been sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Francis Abodo pending hearing at the Anti-Corruption Court.