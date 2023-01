By Mike Sebalu

Former Obongi County Member of Parliament, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo has been released on bond from Obongi Central Police Station, KFM has learnt.

Fungaroo was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly inciting violence over issues related to a ferry while attending a funeral in Iwasa sub-county, Obongi district.

Ignatius Dragudu, the North West Nile Region acting Police Spokesperson says Fungaroo was released on bond and asked to report back as investigations continue.