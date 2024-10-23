The Anti-Corruption Court has temporarily halted the trial of former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Geraldine Ssali, and five others, including Busiki County MP, Paul AKamba. The court is set to rule on a human rights violation application filed by MP Akamba.

Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo ruled that the issues raised by MP Akamba were constitutional in nature and required the attention of a higher court. In his application, MP Akamba alleged that he was assaulted by security officers during his arrest, unlawfully detained beyond the mandated 42-hour limit, and rearrested after being granted bail.

MP Akamba argued that the actions violated his rights to a fair trial and liberty, and he sought the dismissal of the case and his acquittal. The court has adjourned the case until November 25, 2024, for a mention.

Other co-accused persons include MPs Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu and Michael Mawanda, lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankonko, and principal cooperative officer Leonard Kavundira.

Geraldine Ssali is accused of stealing Shs3.4 billion intended for the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited.