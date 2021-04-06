By Agencies

The Archbishop Emeritus of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro has died at the age of 81.

A statement from the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba said he died at a hospital in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, yesterday morning.

The late had reportedly developed some health complications, and his health deteriorated in the past few days.

“His Grace Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro, a star that ceaselessly was shining over our church and nation for well over 30 years, has this morning flickered out in the Kenyan capital city Nairobi,” the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Martin, announced yesterday.

He declared four days of mourning beginning yesterday.

“This tragic and saddest of all news will not only affect the church, but indeed the wider community of our South Sudan society. I, therefore, announce, beginning as of today, a four-day mourning period for His Grace Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro.”

He said the details of the mourning period will be announced as soon as they are available.

Archbishop Paulino Lukudu was born on August 23,1940, in Kwerijik Village of Juba.

He was later appointed the Bishop of El Obeid on March 5,1979, after five years of service as apostolic administrator of that diocese.

He was appointed Archbishop of Juba on February 19, 1983, and served until last year when he was replaced by Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin.