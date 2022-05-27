Former spymaster David Sejusa, who first applied to leave the army in 1996, was yesterday seen filing in the retirement documents at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, a signal that he will be allowed to exit the Force in July.
This development was communicated on the official Twitter handle account of the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, yesterday.
Gen Sejusa’s bid to quit the army started in 1996, but it was turned down by the army leadership.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/ex-spymaster-gen-sejusa-finally-signs-out-of-army-3828812