The former Managing Director of Uganda Railways Corporation, Mr. Stanely Ssendegeya, has been remanded to Luzira prison for forging academic documents that enabled him to secure the aforementioned job.

Ssendegeya was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on his way to Nakasero Hospital, where he reportedly receives daily medication for his stroke.

He appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha on Wednesday and denied forging a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Prosecution states that Ssendegeya, a 54-year-old resident of Namugongo Janda in Wakiso district, with the intent to deceive, forged a CV purporting that he held a Master’s Degree in Business Administration whereas not.

He is also accused of providing false information to a recruitment firm, Delloit Uganda Ltd, at their offices on Lumumba Avenue.

Ssendegeya, through his lawyer Benon Tusasirwe, applied for bail on grounds that his medical condition cannot be adequately managed in prison. He also presented three sureties, including his wife, son, and mother-in-law, but the court has reserved its ruling until November 27, 2023.

He has been remanded to Luzira prison until then after state prosecutor, Judith Nyamwiza, informed the court that investigations are still ongoing.